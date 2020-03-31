MoHR establishes its helpline to protect Women, Children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) has introduced its helpline -1099 in a lockdowns and quarantine situation prevailing nowadays in the country to save women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence which may rise during emergency situation ahead.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the above helpline-1099 or call/text on WhatsApp No 03339085709 would be supportive for such marginalized segment of society during the time of crisis in the country .

The aim of this helpline is to support issues of such women and children regarding domestic violence