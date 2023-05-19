Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a blast near the convoy of Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Zhob

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a blast near the convoy of Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Zhob.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked Allah Almighty for keeping Sirajul Haq safe during the attack.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has prayed for an early recovery of the injured and stated that the anti-Pakistan forces are bent upon destabilizing the country.

Mohsin Naqvi urged that in the given sensitive circumstances everyone needs to play his role for the integrity and unity of our dear homeland.