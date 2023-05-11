More than 500 booked over riots after arrest of Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The police have booked more than 500 people including 14 nominated ones on charge of riots and creating public nuisance, panic, unrest and terror in the city after arrest of Imran Khan.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, about 200 to 250 people including PTI ticket holder Ismail Seela, Mian Nabeel brother of former state minister Mian Farrukh Habib, Sana Ullah alias Shami brother of former MPA Mian Waris, his nephew Hammad, etc. equipped with clubs and other articles thronged D-Type Chowk Sammundri Road and blocked the smooth flow of vehicular traffic at this busiest intersection by burning old tyres and erecting hurdles.

The leading persons also instigated the mob and marched toward the Dera/house of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

The mob not only raised slogans against the interior minister but also pelted stones on his residence and broke windows and doors for trespassing in minister's residence.

Similarly, 250 to 300 people including Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Khurram Ejaz Kahlon, Bilal Ashraf Basra, Kashif Pathan, Dr Asad Muazzam, Malik Jahanzaib, Ayyaz Tareen Khan, Rana Asad Mehmood Khan, Firdous Rae, Lateef Nazar Gujjar, etc. gathered at Zila Council Chowk and they raised slogans and blocked this intersection for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

This mob also marched toward Regency Plaza where they attacked on the office of a law enforcing agency in addition to burning and damaging public and private properties.

The infuriated mob also pelted stones which caused injuries to DSP Civil Line Circle Khalid Mehmood, SHO Civil Line, Head Constables Rizwan Ahmad, Arslan Mehmood, Zeeshan, constables Bilal, Imran, Mudassar Faheem, Rajab Ali, Waqar, Shehbaz and Ahmad, dolphin Jawan Waheed and Sarfraz and four citizens namely Ali son of Shafi, Bilal son of Afzal, Muazzam son of Aslam and Shafiq son of Mushtaq.

Therefore, the police registered two separate cases under various provisions of law including 324, 353, 186, 505, 440, 427, 341, 290, 291, 188, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 16MPO, 7ATA, 11B/20/65/AO against more than 500 people at Civil Line and Samanabad police stationsThe police arrested twenty accused from the spot including Talha Munir, Abdur Rasool, Imran Saleem, Muhammad Shehbaz, Shahid Iqbal, Haroon-ur-Rasheed, Bilal Rafiq, Imran, Habib, Afrasiyab, Arslan Sultan, Taqi Abbas, Zain Abbas, Arsalan Nazir, Rafaqat, Khalil, Mehboob Ali, Bilawal, Farhan Maqsood, Tayyab Hussain, Insha Azhar, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Waqas, Naveed Ali, Moon, Ali Haidar, Amir Sultan, Muhammad Azam and Ali Raza.

All these accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.