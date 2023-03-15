UrduPoint.com

MoS Hina Meets Ghana FM, Commonwealth Sec General

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

MoS Hina meets Ghana FM, Commonwealth Sec General

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Day celebrations in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Day celebrations in London.

The minister said Ghana was Pakistan's key African partner.

Both the leaders explored ways to deepen Pak-Ghana economic engagement and extend mutual support in areas of common interest.

MoS Hina also met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and discussed the ways to strengthen Commonwealth values and take the organisation forward at a time of unprecedented stress in the multilateral system.

The minister also held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary Rob Oliphant MP of Canada.

In the meeting, they reviewed the Pakistan-Canada cooperation landscape and stressed the need to reduce visa processing time and deepen migration dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar Canada London Ghana Visa

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

6 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

6 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

5 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

6 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

6 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.