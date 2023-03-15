MoS Hina meets Ghana FM, Commonwealth Sec General

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Day celebrations in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Day celebrations in London.

The minister said Ghana was Pakistan's key African partner.

Both the leaders explored ways to deepen Pak-Ghana economic engagement and extend mutual support in areas of common interest.

MoS Hina also met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and discussed the ways to strengthen Commonwealth values and take the organisation forward at a time of unprecedented stress in the multilateral system.

The minister also held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary Rob Oliphant MP of Canada.

In the meeting, they reviewed the Pakistan-Canada cooperation landscape and stressed the need to reduce visa processing time and deepen migration dialogue.