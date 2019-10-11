Mother, infant died after falling into water tank

(@imziishan)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An infant Friday fell off her mother's lap while standing at the rooftop and drowned into a water tank following that mother also jumped into the tank to save her child but both lost their lives at Sarai Nehmat Khan Haripur.

According to the police, Haram Noor a one month old infant was in the arms of her mother who was standing at the rooftop of their house, when suddenly the baby fell into the water tank, just beneath the place.

The mother Sobia Bibi, wife of Amir Ayub, also jumped into the water tank to save her daughter but unfortunately both drowned and lost their lives.

The mental health of the Sobia Bibi was not good, she was under treatment of psychologist and were taking tranquilizer on the doctor's advice.

Haripur police have shifted both bodies to Trauma Center Haripur for postmortem and started investigation.