SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed in two motorcycles collision near Laalme area in the limits of Darya Khan police station here on Friday.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Azhar r/o Chak 176 TDA,while the injured was identified as Muhammad Wajid.

Further investigation was under way.