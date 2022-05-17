UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed on road

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Wazirabad Road on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Wazirabad Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a TMA trolley was taking off banners at Harrer Morh Wazirabad Road, when a motorcycle coming behind collided with the trolley. As a result, Nabeel (35) received headinjuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.

Related Topics

Road Died Man Wazirabad Nabeel

Recent Stories

Gardezi seeks permanent water for Cholistan

Gardezi seeks permanent water for Cholistan

53 seconds ago
 Two brothers drowned in Zaibi Dam

Two brothers drowned in Zaibi Dam

54 seconds ago
 Govt expedites work on Rs30bn irrigation projects

Govt expedites work on Rs30bn irrigation projects

56 seconds ago
 Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

57 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome in Murree

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illeg ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.