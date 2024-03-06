Open Menu

MPA Tariq Khan Magsi Calls On Balochistan CM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM

MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

They discussed current political situation and other matters of the province in the meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that he would take all the political parties together including the allied parties with the aim to remove backwardness from the areas of the province.

He said the development of the province and the welfare of the common man are among the priorities, added that with the improvement of governance in the province, the people would see a significant change in Balochistan.

He said that he would take all possible measures for betterment of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Man Sarfraz Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the Whit ..

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

2 minutes ago
 SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional ..

SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI

2 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect f ..

DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities

11 minutes ago
 UK govt woos voters with more pre-election tax cut ..

UK govt woos voters with more pre-election tax cuts

5 minutes ago
Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach An ..

Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax

5 minutes ago
 NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MV ..

NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki

5 minutes ago
 PCJCCI, UHE ink MoU for women empowerment

PCJCCI, UHE ink MoU for women empowerment

4 minutes ago
 Speakers call for devising strategies to address o ..

Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity

5 minutes ago
 Italy starts visa service from Lahore

Italy starts visa service from Lahore

5 minutes ago
 SBP Governor highlights potential of data utilizat ..

SBP Governor highlights potential of data utilization for economic growth

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan