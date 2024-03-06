MPA Tariq Khan Magsi Calls On Balochistan CM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.
They discussed current political situation and other matters of the province in the meeting.
Balochistan Chief Minister said that he would take all the political parties together including the allied parties with the aim to remove backwardness from the areas of the province.
He said the development of the province and the welfare of the common man are among the priorities, added that with the improvement of governance in the province, the people would see a significant change in Balochistan.
He said that he would take all possible measures for betterment of the province.
Recent Stories
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
UK govt woos voters with more pre-election tax cuts
Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax
NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki
PCJCCI, UHE ink MoU for women empowerment
Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity
Italy starts visa service from Lahore
SBP Governor highlights potential of data utilization for economic growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held2 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities11 minutes ago
-
NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki5 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity5 minutes ago
-
Study for inter-city metro bus service starts5 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy1 hour ago
-
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisis1 hour ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed1 hour ago
-
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute1 hour ago
-
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea1 hour ago
-
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others1 hour ago