MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

They discussed current political situation and other matters of the province in the meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that he would take all the political parties together including the allied parties with the aim to remove backwardness from the areas of the province.

He said the development of the province and the welfare of the common man are among the priorities, added that with the improvement of governance in the province, the people would see a significant change in Balochistan.

He said that he would take all possible measures for betterment of the province.