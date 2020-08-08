MPAs from Sindh Assembly visit BRT

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Members from Sindh Assembly on Saturday visited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar to witness the work on this gigantic project which is almost completed.

On arrival to Chamkani Depot, the Sindh MPAs, Engineer Adeel and Arsalan Taj were received by KP Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir. Later the guests were given a detailed briefing on BRT project.

The visiting MPAs also obtained their BRT cards and were given a ride on BRT bus from Chamkani to Karkhano Market.

The MPAs at the occasion said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government deserved appreciation for providing such a best and modern travelling facility to its people.

MPA from Sindh, Engineer Adeel aksed if the PPP government in Sindh will also start a flagship project like BRT adding Bilawal Bhutto rather than criticizing BRT should personally visit and witness this mega people-welfare project.

Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir at the occasion said people would soon hear the good news about inauguration of the BRT. He said with initiation of BRT transport the sketch of civic life in Peshawar will be changed.