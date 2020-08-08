UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs From Sindh Assembly Visit BRT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

MPAs from Sindh Assembly visit BRT

Members from Sindh Assembly on Saturday visited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar to witness the work on this gigantic project which is almost completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Members from Sindh Assembly on Saturday visited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar to witness the work on this gigantic project which is almost completed.

On arrival to Chamkani Depot, the Sindh MPAs, Engineer Adeel and Arsalan Taj were received by KP Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir. Later the guests were given a detailed briefing on BRT project.

The visiting MPAs also obtained their BRT cards and were given a ride on BRT bus from Chamkani to Karkhano Market.

The MPAs at the occasion said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government deserved appreciation for providing such a best and modern travelling facility to its people.

MPA from Sindh, Engineer Adeel aksed if the PPP government in Sindh will also start a flagship project like BRT adding Bilawal Bhutto rather than criticizing BRT should personally visit and witness this mega people-welfare project.

Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir at the occasion said people would soon hear the good news about inauguration of the BRT. He said with initiation of BRT transport the sketch of civic life in Peshawar will be changed.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Market From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

13 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone announces opening of state-of-a ..

42 minutes ago

Oman announces 290 new COVID-19 cases

57 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake ..

1 hour ago

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam launches project for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank decides on additional measures wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.