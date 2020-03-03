UrduPoint.com
MQM Chief Altaf Hussain To Sell His Party’s London Secretariat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:01 PM

MQM Chief Altaf Hussain to sell his party’s London Secretariat

The sources say that he put his office on sale against £1,000,000 to finance his case lodged against him over charges of inciting people to terrorism in Karachi through his video-link speech from London in 2016.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point New-March 3rd, 2020) Founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain decided to sale his party’s international Secretariat in London, the sources said here on Tuesday.

They said that Altaf Hussain, 66, would put his office’s secretariat on sale for £1,000,000 ahead of his trial at the Old Bailey on charges of provoking people for terrorism.

“Hussain has decided to sell the entire office floor including Parking space of six cars through two local estate agencies in Edgware,” the sources said, adding that he did not receive any officer so far in two months.

The sources said that the property market was down at the moment, and therefore, he had to reduce price by £50,000-£100,000 if he is really serious in selling the property.

There are not many buyers for expensive properties, they said.

“However, the property is at the best location and Hussain does not need to struggle for a long to sell it,” they added. Altaf Hussain who is charged with terrorism related offences has to finance his expensive defense at Old Bailey in about four months.

Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter-Terrorism Division lodged case against Altaf Hhussain over charges of inciting people to terrorism in August 2016 during his speech from London to Karachi.

