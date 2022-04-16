Murad attends funeral of great social worker Bilquis Edhi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the funeral prayer of great social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi along with his cabinet members here at Memon Masjid on Saturday.

The provincial government issued an official obituary on the said demise of Bilquis Edhi. The government issued a notification which reads as "Government of Sindh shares the grief and expresses its heartfelt condolences on the said demise of the most active philanthropist and Co-Chair of Edhi Foundation, Mrs. Bilquis Ban Edhi widow of Renowned Philanthropist Mr.

Abdul Sattar Edhi (Late).

The Sindh government issued another notification to announce one day's mourning throughout the province of Sindh.

The chief minister visited Edhi Center when the body of Bilquis Edhi was shifted there and offered condolences with her son Faisal Edhi.

Sindh Chief Minister paying rich tribute to Bilquis Edhi said that her services for humanity would be written in golden words on the annals of history.

She played a motherly role in nurturing unwanted babies, shelterless women and children. "May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace," he prayed for her.