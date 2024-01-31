Open Menu

Murder Convict Sentenced To Death In Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge Attock Shoukat Ali on Tuesday sentenced a convict to death for murdering a man during the year 2019.

The accused Muhammad Owais shot and killed a guy named Haider Ali, according to the FIR filed at the Hazro Police Station under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Later, in 2023, police apprehended the convict.

Subsequently, during the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence against the defendant, proving Owais's complicity in the murder and sending the guilty man to hang.

Additionally, the offender was compelled to pay damages totalling Rs 0.5 million.

