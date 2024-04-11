Murder Of Eight Family Members Incident: Punjab CM Takes Notice
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the alleged murder of seven children including a woman in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the tragic incident in Alipur Muzaffargarh.
She expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of seven children and ordered full investigation and bringing the accused under the law.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan took notice of the murder of eight family members sad incident in Mud Wala tehsil Alipur and sought report of the incident from the DPO Muzaffargarh.
RPO directed the DPO Muzaffargarh to reach the spot immediately and said that criminal involved in the incident didnt deserve any relaxation.
It is worth mentioning here that an outlaw named Sajjad, who worked as a tailor in Mud Wala area of ??Alipur, killed wife and seven children over domestic dispute.
Upon receiving the information, police teams reached the spot and arrested the culprit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders prisoners' meeting with their families2 minutes ago
-
Nasreen Palijo expresses sorrow over Noorani incident2 minutes ago
-
SP visit to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree12 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted hundreds of tons waste during Eid days12 minutes ago
-
Tourists flocked Abbottabad and Mansehra during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations12 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar celebrates Eid with police jawans at remote outpost22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of murder of 7 kids, woman22 minutes ago
-
Rs 10,000 disbursement for poor continues in Abbottabad42 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely in Sindh on Friday1 hour ago
-
Twelve people drown as boat capsizes in Indus river1 hour ago
-
Two-day Eid food festival begins in Hyderabad Gymkhana2 hours ago
-
DC, DPO Abbottabad visits orphanage house, district jail2 hours ago