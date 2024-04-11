Murder of eight family members incident: Punjab CM takes notice

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the alleged murder of seven children including a woman in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the tragic incident in Alipur Muzaffargarh.

She expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of seven children and ordered full investigation and bringing the accused under the law.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan took notice of the murder of eight family members sad incident in Mud Wala tehsil Alipur and sought report of the incident from the DPO Muzaffargarh.

RPO directed the DPO Muzaffargarh to reach the spot immediately and said that criminal involved in the incident didnt deserve any relaxation.

It is worth mentioning here that an outlaw named Sajjad, who worked as a tailor in Mud Wala area of ??Alipur, killed wife and seven children over domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the information, police teams reached the spot and arrested the culprit.