Murree Prepares Robust Traffic Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Murree is expected to receive an influx of thousands of tourists from across the country
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Murree is expected to receive an influx of thousands of tourists from across the country. To ensure a seamless experience for visitors, the Murree City Traffic Police has prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan, announced Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar.
The plan includes the deployment of over 200 traffic officers to regulate the flow of vehicles and assist tourists. Major routes such as the Expressway and RMK GT Road will remain open for traffic from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while specific roads, including View Forth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, will operate as one-way to streamline movement. Mall Road, a popular hotspot, will be closed to all vehicular traffic to prioritize pedestrian safety and convenience.
To enhance efficiency, Murree has been divided into five sectors for better traffic management. Heavy vehicles, including large buses, will face restrictions, with entry barred from 6:00 AM to 2:00 AM. Such vehicles will be stopped at Murree Brewery, Bansra Gali, and Lower Topa, while those heading to Azad Kashmir will be directed to use the Expressway.
Parking challenges, a persistent issue in Murree, have been addressed with strict measures. No parking will be allowed within 200 meters of key intersections like GPO Chowk, Jhika Gali Chowk, Kuldana Chowk and Sunny Bank Chowk, with GPO Chowk designated as a parking-free zone. CTO Waseem Akhtar urged tourists to use only designated parking areas to avoid congestion.
“Murree is ready to welcome visitors with open arms, but we need their cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow,” said the CTO and adding that by following traffic rules, adhering to signboards, and heeding the guidance of our wardens, tourists can contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
For any traffic-related concerns, a dedicated Traffic Control Room is operational at 051-9269200. The traffic police emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations, encouraging visitors to embody the spirit of responsible citizenship during the festive celebrations.
Recent Stories
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan2 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws2 hours ago
-
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day2 hours ago
-
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner3 hours ago
-
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani3 hours ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Ambitions and Domestic ..3 hours ago
-
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM3 hours ago
-
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira2 hours ago
-
Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award2 hours ago
-
National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights2 hours ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident2 hours ago
-
PEMRA issues 42 cable TV licenses for 37 districts3 hours ago