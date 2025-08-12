Murree prepares robust traffic plan

(@FahadShabbir)

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Murree is expected to receive an influx of thousands of tourists from across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Murree is expected to receive an influx of thousands of tourists from across the country. To ensure a seamless experience for visitors, the Murree City Traffic Police has prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan, announced Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar.

The plan includes the deployment of over 200 traffic officers to regulate the flow of vehicles and assist tourists. Major routes such as the Expressway and RMK GT Road will remain open for traffic from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while specific roads, including View Forth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, will operate as one-way to streamline movement. Mall Road, a popular hotspot, will be closed to all vehicular traffic to prioritize pedestrian safety and convenience.

To enhance efficiency, Murree has been divided into five sectors for better traffic management. Heavy vehicles, including large buses, will face restrictions, with entry barred from 6:00 AM to 2:00 AM. Such vehicles will be stopped at Murree Brewery, Bansra Gali, and Lower Topa, while those heading to Azad Kashmir will be directed to use the Expressway.

Parking challenges, a persistent issue in Murree, have been addressed with strict measures. No parking will be allowed within 200 meters of key intersections like GPO Chowk, Jhika Gali Chowk, Kuldana Chowk and Sunny Bank Chowk, with GPO Chowk designated as a parking-free zone. CTO Waseem Akhtar urged tourists to use only designated parking areas to avoid congestion.

“Murree is ready to welcome visitors with open arms, but we need their cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow,” said the CTO and adding that by following traffic rules, adhering to signboards, and heeding the guidance of our wardens, tourists can contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

For any traffic-related concerns, a dedicated Traffic Control Room is operational at 051-9269200. The traffic police emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations, encouraging visitors to embody the spirit of responsible citizenship during the festive celebrations.