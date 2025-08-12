Open Menu

Govt Committed For Provision Of Equal Opportunities For Minorities: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the Balochistan government is committed to the rights, welfare and provision of equal opportunities for minorities

He expressed these views as the chief guest while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of International Minorities Day at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar and representatives of various minority communities were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, the CM cut a cake and, along with the participants, offered special prayers for the security and stability of the country.

In his message, CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the services of minorities in the country’s development, provincial harmony and social stability are commendable.

He said that minorities have always played a key role in the defense, development and social unity of the homeland and their sacrifices and services are a bright chapter in the country’s history.

He emphasized that the government of Balochistan is committed to the rights, welfare and provision of equal opportunities for minorities.

The province is committed to ensuring complete protection, religious freedom and respect for cultural identity for minorities. The CM said that the government is not only serious about resolving the problems of minorities but also considers their inclusion in development projects as one of its priorities.

Various minority representatives participating in the ceremony appreciated the initiatives of the Balochistan government and expressed their determination to continue playing their full role in the development, peace and brotherhood of the province.

