FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Monday urged the government to immediately revoke the gas bills issued by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to industrial and commercial consumers under retrospective gas billing.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Regional Chairman and Vice President Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, and other senior leaders made this demand in a press conference here.

They said that urgent action is needed to protect industry, exports, and the national economy from severe crisis. They claimed that this decision was taken without prior notice or consultation, causing unrest in the business community.

Highlighting the plight of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), they cautioned that many face the risk of drastically reduced production or complete shutdowns.

The business community, they declared, will not accept this action by SNGPL under any circumstances. They stated that in the wake of this decision, the very survival of SMEs is now at stake.

At a time when they were advocating for a reduction in the cost of doing business to secure international orders, this measure has instead increased the financial strain, they remarked.

The press conference was also addressed by FPCCI Vice President Zaki Aijaz, Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Patron-in-Chief of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Nasir Mehmood, and former president of the Gujranwala Chamber Rana Shehzad.