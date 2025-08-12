- Home
PTI Always Chooses Chaos Over Dialogue: Minister Of State For Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:07 AM
Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Monday said that political dialogue is always open for the country's progress and addressing national issues
Talking to a private news channel, she criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not engaging in genuine dialogue or democratic norms, but instead fueling hate and division.
Talking to a private news channel, she criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not engaging in genuine dialogue or democratic norms, but instead fueling hate and division.
PTI disrupted parliamentary processes and relied on street politics to spread disorder, she added.
She said that PTI’s disruptive politics have caused significant damage to the country.
She condemned the black day of May 9, holding those responsible accountable for insulting martyrs and attacking sensitive state institutions.
“The May 9 incidents were deeply regrettable. Although the punishments came late, they are justified,” she stated while answering a question.
