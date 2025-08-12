DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon Visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:07 AM
Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited the DIGP Range Office on Monday
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited the DIGP Range Office on Monday.
On arrival, DIG was warmly welcomed and presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent. During the visit, DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon met with the heads of various branches at the Range Office and later toured the entire office premises. Following the visit, DIG chaired a meeting with all branch heads.
In the meeting, DIGP issued strict directives to launch a crackdown against moneylenders charging illegal interest, drug peddlers, sellers of gutka and mainpuri, mobile and motorcycle snatchers, and other criminals.
He also provided necessary instructions to the staff regarding their duties.
According to Public relations officer Inspector Irfan Nazeer, DIGP said that the doors of his office are open 24/7 to address genuine public grievances and assured that the public will be fully assisted.
He further emphasized that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..38 seconds ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..39 seconds ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti42 seconds ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office44 seconds ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan7 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws3 hours ago
-
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day3 hours ago
-
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner3 hours ago
-
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani3 hours ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Ambitions and Domestic ..3 hours ago
-
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM3 hours ago
-
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira3 hours ago