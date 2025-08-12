DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited the DIGP Range Office on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited the DIGP Range Office on Monday.

On arrival, DIG was warmly welcomed and presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent. During the visit, DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon met with the heads of various branches at the Range Office and later toured the entire office premises. Following the visit, DIG chaired a meeting with all branch heads.

In the meeting, DIGP issued strict directives to launch a crackdown against moneylenders charging illegal interest, drug peddlers, sellers of gutka and mainpuri, mobile and motorcycle snatchers, and other criminals.

He also provided necessary instructions to the staff regarding their duties.

According to Public relations officer Inspector Irfan Nazeer, DIGP said that the doors of his office are open 24/7 to address genuine public grievances and assured that the public will be fully assisted.

He further emphasized that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

APP/rzq-nsm