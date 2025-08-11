Gaza: 69 Casualties In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – Over the past 24 hours, 69 Palestinian citizens were martyred and 362 others were wounded due to continuous Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian medical sources, this new toll brings the total number of casualties from the Israeli bombardment to 61,499 Palestinians martyred and 153,575 wounded since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023.
The same sources revealed that hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 29 Gazans who were shot dead while attempting to get food aid in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from starvation and malnutrition in the Strip has risen to 222, including 101 children, after hospitals received five new death cases in 24 hours, one of which was a child.
Recent Stories
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira
Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award
National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights
One killed in Karachi road accident
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 202531 minutes ago
-
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'31 minutes ago
-
Analysts recommend ‘BUY’ rating of ADNOC L&S Shares, citing strong growth momentum1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base3 hours ago
-
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing precision medicine for ..3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate l ..4 hours ago
-
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end4 hours ago
-
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in customer trades4 hours ago
-
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza4 hours ago