Gaza: 69 Casualties In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – Over the past 24 hours, 69 Palestinian citizens were martyred and 362 others were wounded due to continuous Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian medical sources, this new toll brings the total number of casualties from the Israeli bombardment to 61,499 Palestinians martyred and 153,575 wounded since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023.

The same sources revealed that hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 29 Gazans who were shot dead while attempting to get food aid in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from starvation and malnutrition in the Strip has risen to 222, including 101 children, after hospitals received five new death cases in 24 hours, one of which was a child.

