Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti Orders Immediate Reactivation Of Jhalawan Medical College Pending Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:07 AM

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical College pending projects

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered the immediate completion of the Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital projects to address long-standing delays, citing its vital role in public health and medical education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered the immediate completion of the Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital projects to address long-standing delays, citing its vital role in public health and medical education.

The directive came during a high-level meeting held in Quetta on Monday, attended by key provincial figures including Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Opposition Leader Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon, and other senior officials.

Expressing deep concern over the project's prolonged delay, CM Bugti said, “The Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital project is directly linked to public health and the educational future of our students and any further delay is unacceptable.

To expedite progress, the CM ordered the immediate removal of the current Project Director and transferred oversight responsibilities to the Department of Communications. He also instructed all relevant departments to prepare a revised PC-1 and fast-track implementation.

Officials briefed the meeting that two batches of students have already graduated from the college, with over 400 students currently enrolled.

“We will not let the future of our children hang in the balance,” Bugti affirmed, pledging full government support to ensure the project's timely completion. He emphasized that the institution would not only enhance the academic environment but also significantly improve healthcare services in the region.

Recent Stories

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

1 minute ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

1 minute ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

1 minute ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

1 minute ago
 DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

1 minute ago
Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

8 minutes ago
 Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours

Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger ..

Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws

3 hours ago
 KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to ..

NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..

3 hours ago
 CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector deve ..

CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan