Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical College pending projects

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:07 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered the immediate completion of the Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital projects to address long-standing delays, citing its vital role in public health and medical education.
The directive came during a high-level meeting held in Quetta on Monday, attended by key provincial figures including Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Opposition Leader Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon, and other senior officials.
Expressing deep concern over the project's prolonged delay, CM Bugti said, “The Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital project is directly linked to public health and the educational future of our students and any further delay is unacceptable.
”
To expedite progress, the CM ordered the immediate removal of the current Project Director and transferred oversight responsibilities to the Department of Communications. He also instructed all relevant departments to prepare a revised PC-1 and fast-track implementation.
Officials briefed the meeting that two batches of students have already graduated from the college, with over 400 students currently enrolled.
“We will not let the future of our children hang in the balance,” Bugti affirmed, pledging full government support to ensure the project's timely completion. He emphasized that the institution would not only enhance the academic environment but also significantly improve healthcare services in the region.
