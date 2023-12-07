Open Menu

Muslim, Christian Leaders Condemn Israeli War Crimes In Gaza, Calls For UN Intervention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The Muslim and Christian leaders on Thursday came together to condemn the Israeli war crimes in Gaza and called for an immediate halt of its atrocities in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Muslim and Christian leaders on Thursday came together to condemn the Israeli war crimes in Gaza and called for an immediate halt of its atrocities in Palestine.

Speaking at a press conference at Fatima Church, they urged the United Nations to take a leadership role in getting stopped the fighting raging in Gaza.

The Muslims and Christian leaders asserted that the entire Pakistani nation, regardless of religious affiliations, stood united in demanding an end to the ongoing atrocities against the innocent people of Gaza.

On the occasion, Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for addressing concerns about the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, stressed the need of immediate cessation of the war, advocating for the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.

Emphasizing the significance of Palestine and Kashmir issues for the Muslim Ummah, he denounced attempts by certain elements to sow division in Pakistan and the Muslim world on the matters.

Ashrafi reaffirmed that Pakistan viewed Israel as an occupier and usurper.

Bishop Sarfraz denounced the plight in Gaza people, emphasizing that the Strip, revered as the Land of Prophets, should be liberated from the Israeli occupation.

Israel was not only attacking the Muslims and their homes and facilities but also the sites belonging to the Christian community, including churches and hospitals, he added.

He advocated for interfaith dialogue among believers of various faiths, including Muslims, Christians, and peace-loving Jews, to foster peace and tranquility in the region.

Allama Arif Wahidi, Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council, said Israeli atrocities and violence in Gaza were a profound insult to humanity, and believers of every religion should unitedly denounce the inhuman acts of the usurper.

Wahidi appealed to the international community to exert pressure on Israel to cease its war crimes in Gaza, which, otherwise, might impact the entire world.

Concluding the press conference, Ashrafi announced that Friday sermons would focus on advocating for justice for the innocent people of Palestine and promoting peace for Palestinian children. Peaceful rallies would also be held nationwide, he maintained.

