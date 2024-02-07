NA-43 Tank anticipates exciting electoral battle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Tank district is gearing up for fierce competition in the National Assembly constituency NA-43 Dera-cum-Tank and PK-108.

This constituency comprises one seat in the National Assembly consists of two tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan Kulachi and Paharpur areas and one in the Provincial Assembly.

With a total of 392,214 registered voters, including 214,790 men and 177,424 women, the electoral landscape in NA-43 is marked by its diversity.

The constituency boasts 353 polling stations.

The influential tribe association of Bettani, Jattatar, Kundi, Gandapur, Marwat and Mehsud holds considerable sway in the district.

Three prominent candidates are vying for the NA-43 seat including Maulana Asad Mahmood Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam,

Dawar Khan Kundi

Tehreek-e-Insaf, Abdullah Nangyal Bettani Indipendent and Muhammad Ramzan Shori Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

In the previous 2018 elections in the said constituency which was NA-37, Maulana Asad Mahmood from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam secured victory with 28,746 votes.

In the same constituency, runner-up Habibullah Khan Kundi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 15,840 votes and Dawar Khan Kundi Indipendent 13,567.

Looking back at the 2013 elections in NA-25, Dawar Khan Kundi of PTI emerged victorious with a substantial 73,000 votes, while Maulana Asad Mahmood secured 67,000 votes.

Now PK-108 Tank, where a total of 224,849 voters are eligible to cast their ballots. The male voter count is 123,303, female voters stand at 101,546, distributed across 192 polling stations.

The three contenders for this constituency are Mahmood Ahmed Bettani Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam,

Advocate Usman Khan Bettani PTI supporter and Irfan Kundi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan.

As the election fervour builds, Tank district anticipates an exciting electoral battle, with the outcome of NA-43 shaping the political landscape of the district.

