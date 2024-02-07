NA-43 Tank Anticipates Exciting Electoral Battle
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Tank district is gearing up for fierce competition in the National Assembly constituency NA-43 Dera-cum-Tank and PK-108.
This constituency comprises one seat in the National Assembly consists of two tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan Kulachi and Paharpur areas and one in the Provincial Assembly.
With a total of 392,214 registered voters, including 214,790 men and 177,424 women, the electoral landscape in NA-43 is marked by its diversity.
The constituency boasts 353 polling stations.
The influential tribe association of Bettani, Jattatar, Kundi, Gandapur, Marwat and Mehsud holds considerable sway in the district.
Three prominent candidates are vying for the NA-43 seat including Maulana Asad Mahmood Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam,
Dawar Khan Kundi
Tehreek-e-Insaf, Abdullah Nangyal Bettani Indipendent and Muhammad Ramzan Shori Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
In the previous 2018 elections in the said constituency which was NA-37, Maulana Asad Mahmood from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam secured victory with 28,746 votes.
In the same constituency, runner-up Habibullah Khan Kundi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 15,840 votes and Dawar Khan Kundi Indipendent 13,567.
Looking back at the 2013 elections in NA-25, Dawar Khan Kundi of PTI emerged victorious with a substantial 73,000 votes, while Maulana Asad Mahmood secured 67,000 votes.
Now PK-108 Tank, where a total of 224,849 voters are eligible to cast their ballots. The male voter count is 123,303, female voters stand at 101,546, distributed across 192 polling stations.
The three contenders for this constituency are Mahmood Ahmed Bettani Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam,
Advocate Usman Khan Bettani PTI supporter and Irfan Kundi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan.
As the election fervour builds, Tank district anticipates an exciting electoral battle, with the outcome of NA-43 shaping the political landscape of the district.
APP/ash/excl/
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements for February 8 election completed, 15, 696 polling stations for 21.928mn voters set ..8 minutes ago
-
PEC visits display centres to review distribution of polling material8 minutes ago
-
Eight died, 13 injured in Killa Saifullah blast8 minutes ago
-
HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during general elections8 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan, Zubair Jamali condemns Khanozai bomb blast8 minutes ago
-
Over 596,000 Army, CAFs & Police personnel to perform election security18 minutes ago
-
Caretaker government stood by commitment of holding elections on February 8: Solangi18 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner Sharifullah visits 'Display Centre'18 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections 2024; tight security arrangements finalized in Rwp division28 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: ECP official dispels fears of 'EMS being hacked'48 minutes ago
-
ECP declares 16,766 polling stations highly sensitive, 29,985 sensitive58 minutes ago
-
Outlaw arrested: weopen recovered1 hour ago