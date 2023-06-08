NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

The National Assembly on Water Resources on Thursday directed the concerned quarters to install telemetry system at the earliest to ensure the measurement of water flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Water Resources on Thursday directed the concerned quarters to install telemetry system at the earliest to ensure the measurement of water flow.

The Committee which met with Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in the Chair was informed that there are twenty four sides where the telemetry system should be installed to measure the flow of water. However, initially, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) with the approval of the Government was going to install telemetry system at seven points, it was further told.

WAPDA has been mandated to execute the task. The WAPDA informed the Committee that they would get the work done in twelve months. Thereafter, one year would be trial period of the telemetry system.

The Standing Committee directed that as the measurement of the water was very important for just distribution of water so it should be completed promptly in shortest possible time.

The Standing Committee also examined the report of the Committee headed by Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA regarding Sindh-Balochistan water distribution.

The meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mr. Afreen Khan, Syed Hussain Tariq and Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister for Water Resources.

Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA, Irrigation Departments and WAPDA were also present on the occasion.