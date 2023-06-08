UrduPoint.com

NA Body For Installing Telemetry System At Earliest

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 10:02 PM

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

The National Assembly on Water Resources on Thursday directed the concerned quarters to install telemetry system at the earliest to ensure the measurement of water flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Water Resources on Thursday directed the concerned quarters to install telemetry system at the earliest to ensure the measurement of water flow.

The Committee which met with Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in the Chair was informed that there are twenty four sides where the telemetry system should be installed to measure the flow of water. However, initially, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) with the approval of the Government was going to install telemetry system at seven points, it was further told.

WAPDA has been mandated to execute the task. The WAPDA informed the Committee that they would get the work done in twelve months. Thereafter, one year would be trial period of the telemetry system.

The Standing Committee directed that as the measurement of the water was very important for just distribution of water so it should be completed promptly in shortest possible time.

The Standing Committee also examined the report of the Committee headed by Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA regarding Sindh-Balochistan water distribution.

The meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mr. Afreen Khan, Syed Hussain Tariq and Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister for Water Resources.

Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA, Irrigation Departments and WAPDA were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Water WAPDA Khursheed Ahmed Ghulam Ali Afreen Khan Government

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

3 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

24 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

14 seconds ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

15 seconds ago
 Hina urges int'l community to join hands to realiz ..

Hina urges int'l community to join hands to realize much-elusive SDGs

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.