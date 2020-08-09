NA Speaker Asad Qaiser launches tree plantation campaign in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign in Swabi.

After planting a sapling of pinus (pine tree) at Gaju Khan, prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and success of the tree plantation drive being carried out across the country with the help of Tiger Force.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion at Gaju Khan, Asad Qaiser said every individual should plant a tree which is not only Sunhah e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) but also a positive contribution to preserve ecology of the county.

He said they collectively have to fulfill dream of making Pakistan a clean and green Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

The speaker urged the entire nation to come together and play their part in this campaign to make this a success.

He said the universe was confronting challenges of global warming,.

He said Pakistan being a responsible member of international community, had initiated the tree plantation initiative under the patronage of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan initiative which had been acclaimed world wide.

He said parliament would play its full role in legislating for public good. He said Pakistan is aware of its international responsibilities and had resolved to continue playing its positive role.

The speaker said recent legislation regarding the FATF was a continuation of this resolve. He said the Indian conspiracy to push Pakistan into FATF's gray list would never succeed.

Talking about the government recent contacts with the opposition, the Speaker said other pending laws would also be passed soon with consensus.

The speaker later administered polio drops to children to eradicate polio in Swabi. The monsoon tree planting campaign is being launched across the country today to mark Tiger Force Day whereby one hundred and fifty thousand saplings will be planted in Swabi during the said campaign. The local community will plant 60,000 saplings in Swabi on all highways and school colleges.