NA speaker condemns terror attack on police station in Turbat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Turbat district.

The NA speaker, in a statement, expressed grief over the martyrdom of labourers and policemen and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs in eternal peace and grant patience to their families.

He said terrorists had no religion and the nation always stood with security forces in the fight against terrorism.