Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Terror Attack On Police Station In Turbat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 10:58 PM

NA speaker condemns terror attack on police station in Turbat

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Turbat district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Turbat district.

The NA speaker, in a statement, expressed grief over the martyrdom of labourers and policemen and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs in eternal peace and grant patience to their families.

He said terrorists had no religion and the nation always stood with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Police Station Turbat Nasirabad

Recent Stories

Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami- ..

Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's legacy, mission on Th ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding restoration of ..

IHC issues written order regarding restoration of Nawaz's appeals

4 minutes ago
 DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train T ..

DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train Tragedy Victims

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in publ ..

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

8 minutes ago
 Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

8 minutes ago
Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps ..

Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

9 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPS ..

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

8 minutes ago
 World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan