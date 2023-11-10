NA speaker remembers Captain Sarwar Shaheed on his birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his birthday anniversary being observed today (Friday).

The NA speaker in his message on the occasion said Raja Mohammad Sarwar Khan sacrificed his life while defending the homeland.

"His courage and valour will always be remembered in the history of the country," said Ashraf.

He said true nations never forget their martyrs who have made unforgettable sacrifices for the defense of the country.

The NA speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for high ranks for the martyr.

Captain Sarwar Shaheed was born on November 10, 1910, at Singhori village in Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

He received the commission in 1944 and served at the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army.

In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle of Kashmir.

During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and were forced to retreat to the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties at Uri Sector.

His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire.

He was killed by machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barbed wires.

He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-e-Haider in recognition for his bravery.