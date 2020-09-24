UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Balochistan Arrests Franchise Owner In Billion Of Rupee Scam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

NAB Balochistan arrests franchise owner in billion of rupee scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday apprehended another accused in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday apprehended another accused in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Quetta.

According to a statement issued by NAB here Thursday, Mr Ahmed Jan, the franchise owner of Three-A Alliance company was hiding after accumulating millions of rupee from the people of Loralai district.

Fraudulent auto firm namely three-A Alliance run by Mr Kashif Qamar have deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

After having received complaints from the large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG NAB initiated an investigation against fraudulent auto firm for allegedly looting billions of rupees from the people of Balochistan through its illegal business.

During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned.

The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against eleven people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Director General NAB Balochistan while issuing directives for the early arrest of main accused Qashif Qamar said that elements involved in looting people would be taken to task.

"With the support of civil society, corrupt mafia would not be allowed to embezzle public money and cheat public at large," he vowed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Business Social Media Civil Society Company Alliance Bolan Loralai Money From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

1 minute ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

55 minutes ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.