NAB Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Nawaz Sharif In Toshakhana Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:21 PM

NAB Court issues arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case

The court had adjourned further hearing until June 11, with directives to the officials to produce all accused including Asif Ali Zardari on the next date of hearing in the case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) An accountability court issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case here on Friday.

As proceedings commenced, former Prime minister Gillani appeared before the court and explained his position in the case. Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed also appeared before court. However, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari could not turn up in the case. At this, the judge expressed serious concerns and directed the officials concerned to produce all other accused including Asif Ali Zardari.

A Prosecutor said that there was no representation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. At this, the court issued arrest warrants for him. Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for treatment of his platelets and other health issues.

On May 15, the court had summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani in Toshakhan Case along with Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Asif Ali Zardari had exemption from personal appearance till today but the court ordered the officials to produce him before the court.

The court adjourned further hearing until June 11.

The had said that earlier that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got vehicles from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal means. Former president, it said, had only paid 15% cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president.

The NAB officials also said that that Asif Ali Zardari kept the cars for his personal use instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

The officials said that PML-N supremo obtained the when he was not holding any public office without any application.

