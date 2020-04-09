NAB striving for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases: Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB was absolutely committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB was absolutely committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases.

Chairing a fortnightly meeting to review performance of the bureau and to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB had recovered Rs 328 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. Not a single NAB employee had received any penny from the recovered amount as they considered eradication of corruption as their national duty, he said and directed all Director Generals of NAB to pursue corruption cases according to merit and ensure transparent probe.

The chairman said that NAB had chalked out a very comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy for eradication of corruption. He directed NAB's investigation officers to pursue zero tolerance policy on the basis of evidence as per law.

He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer influencing the discharge of official inquiry/investigation, the concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) had been introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigation.

He said that the overall conviction ratio in respected accountability courts was about 70%. Besides Enforcement based approach; special focus is being given to Awareness and Prevention activities to educate the people at large about ill effects of corruption. NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalized workload, timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of case from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to investigation and finally to a reference in Accountability Court.

He said that the performance of all Regional Bureau's of NAB would be conducted on midterm and annual basis at a given criteria under Quantified Grading System in order to review and further improve the performance of officers/officials of NAB as with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in Operational Efficiency Index, rationalized workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision, said a press release issued here.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) had been developed for catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief was discussed and decided that Monitoring and Evaluation System will be implemented forthwith with the ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators.

The Chairman NAB appreciated the devoted efforts of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB and directed all officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt as NAB is determined to make Pakistan corruption free as per law.