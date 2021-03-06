UrduPoint.com
Nadeem Qureshi Felicitates Prime Minister Khan Over Victory

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:04 PM

Provincial parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for gaining majority in the parliament and said that the parliamentarians reposed confidence in PTI government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for gaining majority in the parliament and said that the parliamentarians reposed confidence in PTI government.

"They (parliamentarians) defeated opposition.

" he said and added that the parliamentarians rejected narrative of Pakistan Democratic Alliance.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took bold decision of taking vote of confidence. He said that Prime Minister was committed to abolish culture of horse-trading. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf came to power with people's votes and it would complete its constitutional term, he said.

