Published April 03, 2023

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan were offered

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan were offered in Kehrar Buzdar (Taunsa), Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh), Manjhipur (Sohbat pur) and Dab Gorweel (Dera Ghazi Khan) respectively, today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 April, 2023) Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan were offered in Kehrar Buzdar (Taunsa), Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh), Manjhipur (Sohbat pur) and Dab Gorweel (Dera Ghazi Khan) respectively, today.


All four martyrs embraced shahadat in an attack by a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side of border during a routine border patrol along Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech, Balochistan.


Senior serving & retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals. Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.
Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.

These sacrifices reaffirm our resolve and strengthen our faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.

