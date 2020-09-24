UrduPoint.com
Namoos Risalat, Azmat Sahaba And Ehl-Bait Fundamental Part Of Our Faith: Shah Mahmood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Namoos Risalat, Azmat Sahaba and Ehl-Bait are fundamental part of the faith and they would keep on raising voice to protect their sanctity from the stage.

Addressing second-day Urs ceremony of Hazrat Bahuddin Zakariya, on Thursday in he said that they were united for the said cause and mission till last breath of the life.

Shah Mahmood urged people to fathom fatal impacts of sectarianism to be come out in the country.

Although Ulema were spreading awareness, commoners must know about the forces which backing the such a nefarious design. There was need to keep eye on them, he said.

On first day (Wednesday) of 781th Urs ceremony, the Foreign Minister also warned people as the enemy was hatching up new conspiracy of sowing seeds of ethnic and sectarianism among the nation.

Shah Mahmood appealed to the participants to spread his message home to home as the world was being pushed into new form of battlefield. A psychological war was being imposed on us, he said.

He said trough and crest used to be part of life but one should learn to ignore sufferings emerging in society. The course of tranquility passed through path of difficulties, he said. One must move for gaining spiritual serenity instead soothing physical frame of our body, he remarked.

He said Allah's special blessings were showered on those who had held arrangements of Urs and been distributing Lungar (meal) among the visitors. Peace, brotherhood and love used to be disseminated from places of shrines, he said.

