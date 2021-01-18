(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the whole nation was proud of Pakistan Army for being among the top-10 armed forces in International Ranking.

Whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army, he tweeted.

Governor Imran Ismail in his tweet said it was a moment of proud for everyPakistani, adding, 'Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Paindabad.'