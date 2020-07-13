Nation never trust opposition due to its corrupt practices: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that nation would never follow opposition leaders as they had lost its trust on them due to their corruption and corrupt practices.

Opposition leaders were residing in those palaces whose ownership they repeatedly denied earlier, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

PPP and PML-N both could not lead any public movement as masses have seen their true colours,both parties looted the national economy ruthlessly while remained in power, he added.

He further said PML-N leadership was a severe opponent of PPP and JUI-F in the past but now for its own sake it has joined hands with both parties, which was a political demise of PML-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already warned the opposition leaders who were in favour of complete lockdown that COVID-19 would effect the national economy on a larger scale than health if it were to adopt in practice, he mentioned.

Now western countries have adopted the same strategy of smart lock down to save people dying from hunger and poverty, he replied to a question.