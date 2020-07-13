UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Never Trust Opposition Due To Its Corrupt Practices: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

Nation never trust opposition due to its corrupt practices: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that nation would never follow opposition leaders as they had lost its trust on them due to their corruption and corrupt practices.

Opposition leaders were residing in those palaces whose ownership they repeatedly denied earlier, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

PPP and PML-N both could not lead any public movement as masses have seen their true colours,both parties looted the national economy ruthlessly while remained in power, he added.

He further said PML-N leadership was a severe opponent of PPP and JUI-F in the past but now for its own sake it has joined hands with both parties, which was a political demise of PML-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already warned the opposition leaders who were in favour of complete lockdown that COVID-19 would effect the national economy on a larger scale than health if it were to adopt in practice, he mentioned.

Now western countries have adopted the same strategy of smart lock down to save people dying from hunger and poverty, he replied to a question.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Lead From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.