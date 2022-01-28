Nation salutes martyred soldiers' sacrifice in Kech: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Friday said the nation paid salute to the sacrifice of its martyred soldiers in Kech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Friday said the nation paid salute to the sacrifice of its martyred soldiers in Kech.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the NSA wrote, "Rest assured, the mastermind of terrorist attack will be exposed and brought to justice.

" "We will not be deterred by cowardly attacks and continue the developmental path in Balochistan."The NSA assured that the efforts for peace and development in Balochistan would continue and could not be impeded by inimical elements.