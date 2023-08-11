Open Menu

Nation To Celebrate Independence Day With Traditional Zeal, National Spirit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Nation to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal, national spirit

The nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities, including quiz and speech competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis living around the world will also celebrate the Independence Day with equal fervour and passion. They will also organize cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and rallies to show their love and loyalty for the homeland.

The significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence. It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation.

The Independence Day of Pakistan is a day of great historical significance and national pride. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the independence of beloved homeland.

The Federal capital has already turned into green and white colours with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract the youngsters and children.

Since the Independence Day celebrations have become a sort of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals.

There will be a dramatic pause throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, have been decorated with flags, banners and buntings to present a festive look. The major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality. Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day.

Pakistan Independence Day is a day of great significance for people of Pakistan. It is a day to celebrate the country's freedom and honor the sacrifices made by its founding fathers.

The day is marked with patriotic fervour, showcasing the country's rich culture, traditions, and achievements. It is a day to renew commitment to the country's ideals and work towards making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Progress Independence August Media All Love

Recent Stories

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sus ..

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sustainable development inaugurat ..

1 minute ago
 Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS ..

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. D ..

1 minute ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imran in 7 cases

1 minute ago
 Ex Nazim Habibullah Mehsud shot dead: Police

Ex Nazim Habibullah Mehsud shot dead: Police

1 minute ago
 PHA to distribute free saplings on Independence Da ..

PHA to distribute free saplings on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 President asks PM, opposition leader to finalize n ..

President asks PM, opposition leader to finalize name for Care-taker Prime Minis ..

15 minutes ago
Man crushed to death, another injured in road mish ..

Man crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

16 minutes ago
 Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

16 minutes ago
 PCB confirms team management for Afghanistan serie ..

PCB confirms team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

20 minutes ago
 Medicines worth Rs 500,000 donated to FIC

Medicines worth Rs 500,000 donated to FIC

17 minutes ago
 Hot , dry weather forecast

Hot , dry weather forecast

17 minutes ago
 KDA to organize grand festival in Naran to commemo ..

KDA to organize grand festival in Naran to commemorate 76th Independence Day cel ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan