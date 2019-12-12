National Assembly panel call off meeting over absence of departments' head

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change was called off on Thursday over absence of heads of various departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change was called off on Thursday over absence of heads of various departments.

The NA body, met here with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan, took exception over the absence of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Minister of State for Climate Change and Secretary Climate Change Ministry, from the Committee meeting.

Moreover, the committee members unanimously decided to finish the meeting without any further discussion on agenda due to the non-appearance of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Mayor, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Secretary Petroleum Division, Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and heads of other departments before the panel.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Dr Seemi Bokhari, Afreen Khan, Khial Zaman, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Tahir Sadiq, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Andleeb Abbas, Rubina Irfan, Shaista Pervaiz, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Romina Khursheed Alam, Syed Mustafa Mahmud and other officials of various departments.