National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launches facility for biometric verification of elderly

(@FahadShabbir)

The longstanding issue of biometrics for senior citizens gets resolved as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched the "Tasdeeq service" to facilitate the elderly whose fingerprints got faded with age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The longstanding issue of biometrics for senior citizens gets resolved as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched the "Tasdeeq service" to facilitate the elderly whose fingerprints got faded with age.

"The service envisages alternate identity verification for above 60 citizens who will be asked personal questions for their identity verification to bypass biometrics through artificial intelligence technology," NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said while addressing the launching ceremony of "Tasdeeq service" on Thursday.

The NADRA chairman said the service was initiated in five banks including MCB, Allied Bank, Bank Al Falah, Bank of Khyber, and Soneri Bank, whereas National Bank, Askari Bank, First Women Bank Limited, and Khushali Bank were undergoing a final test.

He said citizens would be asked three personal questions in two attempts. Once correct answers were received, the senior citizens would deem to be verified, especially during biometric verification at banks, he added.

Eminent literary personalities, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Kishware Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, and Anwar Masood along with NADRA officials also attended the launching ceremony.

Tariq Malik said that NADRA received countless complaints from senior citizens, facing difficulties in fingerprint verification, especially in banks as skin elasticity decreased and fingerprints faded with age.

He said that NADRA had introduced an innovative AI-based solution. "Technology should be used for public convenience, NADRA sees the technology through the lens of common people," he added.

Malik Tariq said women from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and flood affectees faced major problems during bio-metric verification and in the withdrawal of funds. The service would provide a sigh of relief to such citizens.

Renowned poet and literary writer Ithikhar Arif said that the service provided a greater solution for senior citizens, as well as curbing corruption in society.

Kishwar Naheed lauding the initiative said NADRA deserved appreciation for creating ease for senior citizens who had been facing difficulties with the bio-metric verification process.