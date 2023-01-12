UrduPoint.com

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Launches Facility For Biometric Verification Of Elderly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launches facility for biometric verification of elderly

The longstanding issue of biometrics for senior citizens gets resolved as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched the "Tasdeeq service" to facilitate the elderly whose fingerprints got faded with age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The longstanding issue of biometrics for senior citizens gets resolved as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched the "Tasdeeq service" to facilitate the elderly whose fingerprints got faded with age.

"The service envisages alternate identity verification for above 60 citizens who will be asked personal questions for their identity verification to bypass biometrics through artificial intelligence technology," NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said while addressing the launching ceremony of "Tasdeeq service" on Thursday.

The NADRA chairman said the service was initiated in five banks including MCB, Allied Bank, Bank Al Falah, Bank of Khyber, and Soneri Bank, whereas National Bank, Askari Bank, First Women Bank Limited, and Khushali Bank were undergoing a final test.

He said citizens would be asked three personal questions in two attempts. Once correct answers were received, the senior citizens would deem to be verified, especially during biometric verification at banks, he added.

Eminent literary personalities, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Kishware Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, and Anwar Masood along with NADRA officials also attended the launching ceremony.

Tariq Malik said that NADRA received countless complaints from senior citizens, facing difficulties in fingerprint verification, especially in banks as skin elasticity decreased and fingerprints faded with age.

He said that NADRA had introduced an innovative AI-based solution. "Technology should be used for public convenience, NADRA sees the technology through the lens of common people," he added.

Malik Tariq said women from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and flood affectees faced major problems during bio-metric verification and in the withdrawal of funds. The service would provide a sigh of relief to such citizens.

Renowned poet and literary writer Ithikhar Arif said that the service provided a greater solution for senior citizens, as well as curbing corruption in society.

Kishwar Naheed lauding the initiative said NADRA deserved appreciation for creating ease for senior citizens who had been facing difficulties with the bio-metric verification process.

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Flood Bank Women First Women Bank Limited Soneri Bank Limited Bank Of Khyber From Askari Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

3 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

14 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

14 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.