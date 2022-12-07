National Voters Day observed in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Voters Day was observed here on Wednesday aiming to highlight the importance of a vote and to encourage, especially the youth and women, to participate in the electoral process.

In this a regard, a ceremony was held at Pakistan Election Commission Sargodha regional office.

Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed said on the occasion that the main objective of observing the voters day was to facilitate and maximise enrollment, especially for new voters. He said that to become a registered voter was a national duty and it was obligatory on every person.

He said voters could get information regarding their vote by sending an SMS on 8300.

Members of voter education, representatives of political parties, government officials, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders participated in the event.