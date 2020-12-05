National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad would observe National Voters Day on December 7, District Election Commissioner, Zahid Hussain Bhutto, informed here on Saturday

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan was celebrating the National Voters Day this year on December 7, 2020.

He said that a program would be held at the DEC office under strict SOPs issued by the National Command and Operation Center. He said that only members of the District Voters education Committee would be participated in the program.