National Voters Day To Be Observed On Dec 7

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:31 PM

District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad would observe National Voters Day on December 7, District Election Commissioner, Zahid Hussain Bhutto, informed here on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad would observe National Voters Day on December 7, District Election Commissioner, Zahid Hussain Bhutto, informed here on Saturday.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan was celebrating the National Voters Day this year on December 7, 2020.

He said that a program would be held at the DEC office under strict SOPs issued by the National Command and Operation Center. He said that only members of the District Voters education Committee would be participated in the program.

