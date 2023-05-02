UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Demands Action Against Former CJ Nisar Over Alleged Constitutional Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violations

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has demanded that action be taken against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has demanded that action be taken against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law.

During a media talk, Sharif stressed the significance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and emphasized that those who break the law should face swift and appropriate punishment. Sharif further alleged that Nisar had violated the constitution during his tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The demand for action against Nisar comes after Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a former judge of the Islamabad High Court, mentioned Nisar's name in a television interview in connection with alleged wrongdoing. Sharif has urged for a thorough investigation into the matter and questioned how Nisar would defend himself against these allegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Media TV Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

13 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

12 minutes ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opi ..

Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.