Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has demanded that action be taken against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has demanded that action be taken against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law.

During a media talk, Sharif stressed the significance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and emphasized that those who break the law should face swift and appropriate punishment. Sharif further alleged that Nisar had violated the constitution during his tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The demand for action against Nisar comes after Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a former judge of the Islamabad High Court, mentioned Nisar's name in a television interview in connection with alleged wrongdoing. Sharif has urged for a thorough investigation into the matter and questioned how Nisar would defend himself against these allegations.