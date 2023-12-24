Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Files Nomination Papers For NA-130

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from Lahore's National Assembly constituency NA-130.

Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers were submitted to the returning officer concerned by former MPA and provincial minister Bilal Yasin.

The returning officer had fixed December 26 for the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

At least, 24 candidates have submitted their papers to contest elections from the constituency. The other candidates include PTI's Dr Yasmin Rashid, PPP's Ahmad Khan, PML-N's Bilal Yasin and Waheed Alam Khan .

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif will also contest elections from Mansehra's NA-15.

