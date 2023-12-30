Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Accepted From NA-130

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 10:02 PM

The nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif were accepted from National Assembly constituency NA-130 ( Lahore), here on Saturday

The returning officer concerned accepted the nomination papers as no one filed objection against the PML-N supremo.

However, the returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from the constituency.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif were also accepted from Lahore’s NA-123, besides PTI's senior lawyers Sardar Latif Khan Khosa and Azhar Siddique.

Moreover, the nomination papers of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz were also accepted from provincial assembly constituency PP-147.

