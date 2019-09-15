NCA admissions process starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Collage of Arts (NCA) has started admissions process for MPhil, Post-graduate Diplomas and Masters degree programmes.

According to a spokesperson, the NCA has started the admission process for MPhil in Cultural Studies, Post-graduate Diploma and Masters in Multimedia, Visual Arts, Interior Designing, whereas the last date for applying for such programmes is October 2, 2019.

Test and interview of the candidates would be conducted in October.

Further information regarding admissions is available at the college website www.nca.edu.pk.