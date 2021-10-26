NCOC directs to ensure denial of services to non-vaccinated people

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre has appreciated all the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan for enhanced vaccination drive under the Obligatory Regime launched from 15th of this month.

The NCOC session chaired by National Coordinator Major General Zafar Iqbal took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data, vaccination targets and progress on obligatory regime.

The Forum directed the federating units to ensure strict compliance of denial of services to non-vaccinated individuals in all sectors and ensure vaccination on spot through mobile teams.

The Forum also directed provinces to increase vaccination in major urban centres with relatively low vaccination rates.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was talking to the media, after visiting a community health centre in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

He said anti-Covid vaccination is being administered free of cost and the people should take advantage of this to protect themselves and their near ones.