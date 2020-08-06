UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 40 People Injured In Grenade Attack At Rally In Pakistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

Nearly 40 People Injured in Grenade Attack at Rally in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) At least 39 people were injured in a grenade attack at a rally in the Pakistani city of Karachi, The Dawn newspaper reported citing officials.

The rally was held by the Jamaat-i-Islami organization (banned in Russia) in connection with the first anniversary of India's abolition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, whose territory is claimed by Pakistan.

The explosion occurred near the truck that was part of the rally.

The Dawn said the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Injured Attack Army Russia Social Media Jammu

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

8 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

8 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.