Nearly 40 People Injured in Grenade Attack at Rally in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) At least 39 people were injured in a grenade attack at a rally in the Pakistani city of Karachi, The Dawn newspaper reported citing officials.

The rally was held by the Jamaat-i-Islami organization (banned in Russia) in connection with the first anniversary of India's abolition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, whose territory is claimed by Pakistan.

The explosion occurred near the truck that was part of the rally.

The Dawn said the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.