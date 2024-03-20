Neglected Oral Health Can Lead To Facial Deformities, Say Dentists
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Health experts have stressed that citizens should take special care and clean their teeth regularly to prevent facial deformities caused by oral diseases.
This was suggested by Principal Institute of Dentistry Dr Abdul Bar and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Tariq Hameed while leading an awareness walk, in connection with World Oral Diseases Day, being marked on March 20, here on Wednesday.
Participants displayed banners and distributed pamphlets to educate the public. They highlighted that oral diseases can lead to cancer, gastric issues, and dental misalignment which contribute to facial deformities.
Dr. Tariq stressed the importance of oral health alongside treating physical and mental illnesses and proposed precautionary measures and awareness.
AMS Dr. Adnan advised regular brushing before bedtime and cautioned against sugary foods, chocolates, and fast food consumption, which can trigger dental problems in both children and adults.
The experts noted that the trend of chewing food extensively has diminished, replaced by processed and fast foods, exacerbating dental issues. They said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advocated the use of “Miswak”, which is an inexpensive tool for oral hygiene and disease prevention.
Other dental experts highlighted the correlation between dental health and overall well-being, and recommended dental check up after every six months. Proper dental care not only enhances facial aesthetics but also maintains a healthy digestive system, the experts stated.
Motorcycle riders must wear helmets to prevent facial fractures, as hospitals witness a surge in fracture cases due to accidents, experts urged.
Dr. Nasim Siddiqui, Assistant Professor Dr. Imran Bhatti, Nursing Superintendent Tahira Nazar, Dr. Khurram, Dr. Hassan, Dr. Saleem, and other faculty members, along with a large number of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students, participated in the event.
