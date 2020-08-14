Negligence in developmental projects not be tolerated: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that any kind of negligence in developmental projects would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to ensure quality construction work and timely completion of the development projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also directed all concerned departments to complete PC-I of projects of their respective departments and submit it to the Planning and Development Department for approval.