UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negligence In Developmental Projects Not Be Tolerated: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Negligence in developmental projects not be tolerated: CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that any kind of negligence in developmental projects would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to ensure quality construction work and timely completion of the development projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also directed all concerned departments to complete PC-I of projects of their respective departments and submit it to the Planning and Development Department for approval.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister All

Recent Stories

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

23 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel an opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.