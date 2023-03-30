UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into CPPA, KE Petitions For February's FCA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded a public hearing into separate petitions of K-Electric and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf XWDISCOs regarding the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of February

The hearings were presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi while other members Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Maqsood Anwar Khan, Amina Ahmed and Mathar Niaz Rana were also present.

The CPPA sought 85 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff while K-Electric Rs 1.66 per unit hike for the said period.

The NEPRA would announce its judgements after reviewing statistics.

