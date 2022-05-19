UrduPoint.com

Newly-appointed Commissioner Sargodha Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Newly-appointed commissioner of Sargodha division Dr. Irshad Ahmed Thursday assumed the charge of his office here

On his arrival at the office, he was received by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya and Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis.

The commissioner had an introductory meeting with other officers and the subordinate staff.

Immediately after taking charge, Dr. Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to District Jail and Reddy HQs Teaching Hospital.

He reviewed facilities being provided to prisoners during his jail visit. He also checked the quality of meal being provided to prisoners. On this occasion, he was also briefed about the steps being taken by the prison administration for training of prisoners.

During his DHQ Teaching Hospital visit, he met patients, inspected wards and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients. He directed Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Shabbir to provide the best medical facilities to the patients in the hospital.

